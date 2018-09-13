A Sudbury man has been fined and told to pay forest fire suppression costs after starting a grass fire.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says Byron Basso pleaded guilty and was fined $200 for failing to control a fire, as well as $8,000 for the cost of putting it out.

On May 12, the ministry says he started a fire to burn grass near his camp along the south shore of Wabagishik Lake in Nairn Township. The fire spread out of control and Basso was unable to put it out. Ministry fire crews came to extinguish the fire.

The ministry says daytime burning is not allowed between April 1 and October 31 without a permit.