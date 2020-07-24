He eats, he ranks.

Since 2016, Sudbury's Grant Trayner has made it his mission to compile rankings of the best hot dogs in Sudbury.

It's a journey that began while the Laurentian University graduate was working with the Rayside-Balfour Canadians.

"I was having a hot dog before every game in every arena," Trayner said, "and Dave Clancy, our head coach at the time, recommended I start ranking them and start a blog."

One thing led to another, and now Trayner has nearly a thousand followers on Twitter. He also posts on Instagram, and writes reviews on his blog.

"Recently it's been ramped up because I've kind of ventured outside of the sports facilities and started reviewing different hot dogs throughout the community, whether it be a restaurant, chip stand, a fast food enterprise," Trayner said.

So, what makes a good dog?

"Toasted buns," Trayner said.

"That seems to add that little extra element, kind of gives it a bit of a better kick than other hot dogs," he said.

"And definitely the toppings is a big one, because if you get some fresh toppings, a fresh onion in there, or some juicy pickles, that really seems to help bring the life out for the hotdog."

He also calculates the bun to weiner ratio, which he said needs to be kept at a specific balance.

"You don't want to have too much bun but at the same time you also don't want to have a bite where you're just getting meat, because that way you don't get a full representation of the toppings on there."

"And a lot of times you'll get liquid toppings such as ketchup, mustard and relish, and they'll just fall off right. So you kind of want that bun that makes sure everything's in place so when you get that bite, you get all the toppings in there as well."

Trayner said a good dog also features a healthy split, right down the middle.

"I believe that's where you should put the ketchup, mustard and relish," he said. "If not, then I'm a believer that you should put the toppings underneath the hot dog."

"Because then we have something that's holding it into place. If you but [toppings] on top of the hot dog sometimes it will roll around and create a mess for you."

Another element in his ranking system: the cooking method. Grilled weiners universally top out the microwaved version.

"Grilling kind of keeps everything nice inside, or sometimes if you microwave it, the hot dog doesn't cook evenly or it hardens some parts of the skin."

And he draws a distinction between store-bought dogs and their food service industry cousins.

"For the standard, I feel like a Juicy Jumbo from Schneider's would kind of be for me, around the top," he said.

Trayner also said the best hot dog he's tried in Sudbury so far comes from a place you may not expect would serve a weiner.

"Right now it's the Idylwylde Golf and Country Club," he said. "They have a foot-long grilled hot dog and toppings...you couldn't even imagine how many toppings they actually have."

Trayner, who was invited to try the Idylwyde wares through a golf club member, said he was "quite surprised" the golf club was able to serve up something that would be more at home in a "college dorm freezer."

The notion of the lowly wiener making it to the menu of a golf club is one of the incongruities Trayner said he finds interesting.

"I think what's special is that there's really nothing special about hot dogs," he said. "It's just a regular, every day kind of meal."

"And I think it's so un-special that when I made these rankings, it kind of turned it into something special."