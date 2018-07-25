Spray-painted school, vandalized church has West Nipissing police seeking answers
Vandals deface Verner elementary school with ‘west side blood’
West Nipissing Police are investigating several cases of mischief in Verner, a small community between Sudbury and North Bay.
Police said that large, obscene images were painted on a local elementary school. Park toys at France Gareau Park were also sprayed with red paint.
They add that road closure signs were also hung on religious statues at St. Jean Baptiste church on Principale Street, causing some damage.
West Nipissing Chief of Police Raymond St. Pierre told CBC News that investigators believe the incidents are all connected because the same red paint was used in all cases.
"If they're not the same person or same group, they are using the same type of red spray paint, spraying on walls, park toys and cement in the Verner area," St. Pierre said.
However police are not ruling out gangs.
"The one post indicates 'west side blood' was spray-painted on a wall," St. Pierre said. "We don't know of any gang that's in the area that names themselves 'west side blood.'
"If anyone has information on a gang that names themself that please again contact the police. Let us know."
