A special graduation outfit for a special graduate.

Timmins resident De Lores Gull is so proud of her son Theran for graduating from high school this year that she designed and made a graduation cap and shirt to commemorate the milestone.

"I wanted it to be different," she said. "Something unique, not too flashy, but has a meaning to it, that will connect to the land, that will connect to his culture."

De Lores said she fashioned the cap out of cork fabric and trimmed with with traditional smoked tan caribou hide.

"I also attached a piece of hide string to include the eagle feather on it, and the four colours of the medicine wheel."

The hand-made shirt features a bear claw, which represents the family's clan. And the flowers represent the strawberry fields she remembers as child, growing up on the Hudson Bay coast.

"I just had to add those flowers on his shirt to show that where he's from."

A back view of the special shirt Timmins resident Theran Gull will be wearing during his virtual high school graduation ceremony. His mom De Lores said the bear claw represents the clan they are from, and the white flowers pay homage to the strawberries that she picked as a child on the coast of Hudson Bay. (Submitted/De Lores Gull)

Theran​​​, who is 20, will be taking part in a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday. De Lores said the family will celebrate in the basement of their home, which will be decorated for the event.

"I just wanted to set it up really nice for him when we go online for his virtual graduation ceremony," she said.

"He's my Covid-19 graduate. Who else gets to say that and I get to say it because my son is graduating. He crossed the line of where he was unable to go to school. And somehow it all happened."

She said she was thinking that he would have to wait for another semester to graduate.

"I'm just so amazed with the fact that he's so blessed, that he's able to graduate this June," she continued.

"He would be up late at night till 4 a.m., working on his lessons, assignments. Sometimes during the day, after he got enough sleep, [he would say] 'I'm going to try to finish two lessons today.' He would come down and let me know that he's working on his lessons and it's like, 'wow, he's actually bringing down his own barriers.'"

De Lores said the family feels very proud of his accomplishments.

"Well we're certainly all happy for him. [There are] just no words to describe how we feel. It's just full of gratitude."