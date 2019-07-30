The minister at Grace United Church in Sudbury says a decision has been made to rebuild the facility on its existing site, after a fire destroyed the building.

In July, lightning struck the church in Minnow Lake, causing it to catch fire. Since then, the minister has been working with the congregation to decide what will happen next.

Reverend Erin Todd says several options were considered, including rebuilding on the same site, finding a new location or joining another congregation.

Todd says no other congregation in the city offered to have her parish join them.

"There was no formal invitation in that way," she said. "Certainly if that had been something that we had wanted to pursue the doors would definitely have been open, I think, at any of our United Church sister congregations who have all been incredibly generous and supportive."

Todd says both people who attend her church and others in the community have expressed support for rebuilding the structure.

"That wasn't floated at our council meeting to join another congregation," she said.

Erin Todd is the reverend at Grace United Church in Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

The rebuild will happen with advice from the United Church of Canada. Reverend Rob Dalgleigh is with the innovation branch of the church, which provides resources and direction to churches when making a decision about the future.

He suggests the local congregation adopt a community approach for its new building.

"I think in the past the church has thought of itself as the giver of charity to the community," he said.

"We're seeing a lot of church properties redeveloped to include community hub-type spaces, social innovation incubators, affordable housing projects and then the ministry is part of what connects and has an impact in making those ... ensuring that those projects have impact for the good of the community."

Dalgleish says those churches that adopted community ministries have been successful at remaining viable in today's world of declining congregations.