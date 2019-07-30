A Sudbury reverend says it's been an emotional week after her church was struck by lightning, burned down and is now being demolished.

Last Wednesday night, lightning hit Grace United Church on Bancroft Drive. Fire crews responded shortly afterwards but didn't see any smoke or fire at the time so they left. A few hours later, firefighters were called back when smoke and flames were visible.

The church was destroyed.

Reverend Erin Todd says it's been difficult to watch the demolition.

"To see it basically down is really heartbreaking," she said. "As I came around the corner that I've come around so often … and to see that kind of gaping hole in the landscape really hits it home. It's a very, very sad day for the neighbourhood and congregation."

Todd says the church has been in the neighbourhood for 78 years.

"People have gathered here for get-togethers, for groups [and] for all kinds of things," she said.

"We've had people coming by who have no connection to the church."

Erin Todd is the reverend at Grace United Church in Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Last Sunday, the congregation gathered for the first time since the fire.

"I sense from the people a deep sorrow," she said.

"But mostly what I sense is a spirit of determination. We are not folding up shop. We are continuing on. We'll rebuild in one way or another."

Todd says the future of the church is unclear, but adds it could include rebuilding on site or finding a new location.

Senior adjuster Mike Orazi took this video of the demolition.

After being hit by lightning last week, the Grace United Church in Sudbury is being demolished. 0:56

Parishioner Leona Moote stopped by Tuesday afternoon to watch the demolition.

"It's kind of sad to see this happening," she said.

"There's a lot of emotion. Many people from this church have been here for many, many years."

Moote says she had been attending the church for seven years.

"I love it here," she said. "And wherever we end up, we're going to love it there."