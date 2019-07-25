Much of Grace United Church in Sudbury's Minnow Lake neighbourhood was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services says the fire broke out at about 9 p.m. and crews were still on scene Thursday morning.

Rev. Erin Todd was preaching at a different church yesterday evening, when she got a call from a parishioner, telling her the church's spire had been hit by lightning.

"It's funny, because, I often joke with people when I go on holidays 'Don't call me unless someone dies or the church gets struck by lightning,'" she says.

Todd says that initial small fire in the spire was put out, but the flames started up again over night and spread throughout the building.

No cause has been determined and there is no estimate of damage yet, but much of the church building burned, leaving only the facade facing Bancroft Drive largely untouched.

A fire Wednesday night destroyed most of Grace United Church in Sudbury's Minnow Lake neighbourhood. (Erik White/CBC)

"I'm not sure there's much there to save," says Todd, whose parents were married in the church.

"It's absolutely devastating."

The church opened in 1941 and was known as St. Luke's until last year when it merged with Trinity United in Garson and formed a new congregation under the new name.

Todd, who has been the minister there for the past 10 years, says it has always been a "neighbourhood church," with the community hall being home to a nursery school, as well as hosting everything from quilting clubs to addiction support groups.

"What happens now is Grace United Church continues to be the welcoming, warm faith community it's always been," she says.

"I know we will continue and we will go on. My first priority today is to figure out how that happens."