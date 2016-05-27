Sudbury business steps up to help taxi company provide free rides to vaccine clinics

A taxi company is getting help in its push to get more Sudburians vaccinated.

Earlier in May, Lockerby Taxi said it would be providing rides for people on their way to vaccine clinics, but the program had to be scaled back due to the high costs. At the time, over 360 people made use of the program, which cost around $9,500, co-owner Sharon Flinn said.

But Sudbury's Chamber of Commerce got involved and encouraged Desjardins, a financial services company, to help. The group agreed to covering the costs of the taxi rides.

The move provides enough of a financial cushion for Lockerby Taxi to expand vaccine-ride service into Sudbury's surrounding communities like Onaping and Capreol. Starting Tuesday, people can take Lockerby cabs to and from vaccination clinics — anywhere in the city of Greater Sudbury – free of charge.

Flinn said it was important for her to be part of a group that wanted to reduce barriers for vaccinations.

"That's our whole bottom line – the more people get the vaccines, the better off the economy is going to be getting back to normal," she said.

Prior to the GoVax program, Lockerby was bringing people free of charge to clinics, but people were responsible to pay for their own way home. Desjardin's contribution will make sure that people are looked after from the moment they leave the home.

"We've been lucky. We've been declared like an essential service. So we haven't had to close our doors, but we've had to cut back drastically in order to try and make our bottom line," Flinn said.

"We're hoping that, come July, there will be a summer and there will be something out there because it's been a long, hard struggle."

Debbie Nicholson is the president of Sudbury's Chamber of Commerce. (sudburychamber.ca)

Debbi Nicholson, the president of Sudbury's Chamber of Commerce, said it's in everyone's best interests to get the economy up and running again, and having more people vaccinated could make that happen sooner.

"I think it's important for all businesses to appreciate that this is a global pandemic," Nicholson said.

"It has affected many, many businesses in our community. And we all know that in order to get back to some sort of normalcy, we have to be vaccinated. And providing this service to to residents and business people, I think is one way to to make that happen," she said.

To be eligible for GoVax, people have to be registered for vaccination at either a pharmacy or through Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

Once an appointment has been confirmed, Lockerby is asking people to call 48 hours in advance to reserve a spot.

They can be reached at (705) 522-2222.