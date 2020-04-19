GOVA, Greater Sudbury's transit service, is adjusting its schedule due to a decreased demand for public bussing.

The city announced the changes on Friday, saying ridership has decreased as the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay home, while others who still require public transportation want to keep physically distant from other riders.

The city said GOVA ridership has decreased 70 per cent on weekdays, and 50 per cent over the weekend since the onset of COVID-19.

Even during peak times, fewer than 15 passengers were aboard well-travelled bus routes, on average.

"The goal of GOVA Transit is to continue to meet the transportation needs of residents at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity per bus to ensure proper physical distancing," the city said in a press release.

By reducing schedules and suspending some routes, the city will be able to direct two buses at a time to major routes at peak hours.

Some of the routes suspended are the Route 4 Laurentian University bus, the Route 22 Grandview Local and Route 23 New Sudbury Local, while routes 105B and 105C to Valley East and Capreol are combined into a single route.

GOVA is still not collecting fares from passengers, and reminds riders to board the bus by using the back doors.

More information about the changes to specific routes can be found on GOVA's website.