The City of Greater Sudbury is moving forward with a new transit system, called GOVA.

Conventional transit, Handi-Transit, and TransCab will all be integrated together under the new name. It's part of a massive transit restructuring the city is taking to improve the services.

"The overall objectives were to create a new image and messaging that appeals to existing riders but that would also attract new ones," Michelle Ferrigan, the city's director of transit services said.

"We needed to ensure that we were highlighting system improvements. We also wanted to provide a sense of unity and integration among all the services that we provide."

Ferrigan says the name is a play on Sudbury's bilingual culture, including the word "go" in English and the French word "va," a conjunction of the verb "aller" which means "to go."

She says the new name also integrates Handi-Transit, which will be called GOVA Plus and TransCab, to be known as GOVA Zone.

"It's important that everyone understands that the specialized transit system as well as the TransCab is as much a part of the overall system," she said.

"All three systems work together to offer a solution for anyone who wishes to use public transit as a mode of transportation."

Many city councillors are applauding the change.

"The transit system now can be like a big black box for people who don't use it and it's hard to get on board when you don't understand how the system works," Councillor Deb McIntosh said.

"Making it easy like this through colours is going to go a long way toward encouraging people to take the transit."

Councillor Geoff McCausland says the changes are a "tremendous upgrade."

"We have a better decentralized system, better hours [and] better access," he said.

"And now we have this colourful and distinct look that's going to allow us to present all these new aspects and improvements and really make it feel like a complete change."

The full route and schedule changes will happen on Aug. 26. New transit maps and revised signs will be posted at the terminals.