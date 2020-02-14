All this week, Sudbury bus drivers are getting some help, as security officers are jumping on board to assist with education and enforcement.

Two enforcement officers will ride buses at different times during the day, monitoring things like fare payment and mask wearing.

Since the pandemic, drivers have had more to deal with when it comes to enforcing COVID-19 rules, says the manager of security and bylaw services with the city.

Brendan Adair says the officers will ensure "the safety of everyone on the bus, as well as the bus operator. It's just reducing the chance for any type of negative interaction that could occur on the bus."

Adair says the city is looking at extending the security services on buses after this week and possibly making it part of normal operations.

It's a move transit drivers are welcoming.

Mike Bellerose, the president of CUPE 4705 that represents transit drivers, says they are very happy to have the extra support.

"Now these enforcement officers are able to come on and truly educate the public so that it makes for a safer ride for everybody."

Bellerose says the union would like the city to make the security officers a permanent fixture on buses.

For transit passenger Allison Ruedl, having enforcement on the bus will be a bit of a relief. The 24-year-old says she finds taking the bus to be "a little scary" as she sees many passengers not taking pandemic precautions.

Knowing that enforcement officers will be around has put her at ease.

"Everybody's saying they're medically exempt [from wearing a mask] when they aren't. More than half the bus is not wearing a mask, it doesn't make any sense. We're in the middle of a pandemic, Ruedl said.

"Maybe if there's more enforcement, people will realize that it's actually a problem that needs to be taken into consideration. And masks really aren't that big a deal to wear for your trip. You have to wear them to go in any business. You have to wear them to go into any other place. Why is it so hard to do it on the bus?"