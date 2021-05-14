Skip to Main Content
Check out the gourmet doughnuts and desserts from this North Bay shop

Up North host Jonathan Pinto chats with Good Glaze Doughnuts owners Jessica Sanabria and Kyle LaPlante.

Good Glaze Doughnuts started as a weekend business

Mmm, doughnuts. (Supplied by Good Glaze Doughnuts)

Doughnuts, whether they come from the coffee shop down the street or your own kitchen, are a pretty wonderful thing.

But for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'm going to introduce you a doughnut shop in North Bay that is taking fried dough and other desserts to an entirely new level.

Jessica Sanabria and Kyle LaPlante own Good Glaze Doughnuts in the city's downtown core. I spoke with them recently about how their business started — and what types of doughnuts people are craving during a global pandemic.

Northern Nosh: Good Glaze Doughnuts
Jonathan spoke with Jessica Sanabria and Kyle LaPlante, owners of Good Glaze Doughnuts in North Bay.

For more on Good Glaze Doughnuts, click here.

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

