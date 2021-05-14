Check out the gourmet doughnuts and desserts from this North Bay shop
Good Glaze Doughnuts started as a weekend business
Doughnuts, whether they come from the coffee shop down the street or your own kitchen, are a pretty wonderful thing.
But for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I'm going to introduce you a doughnut shop in North Bay that is taking fried dough and other desserts to an entirely new level.
Jessica Sanabria and Kyle LaPlante own Good Glaze Doughnuts in the city's downtown core. I spoke with them recently about how their business started — and what types of doughnuts people are craving during a global pandemic.
