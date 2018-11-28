The civilian killed in a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island Thursday, that also left a police officer dead, has been identified by Ontario's police watchdog.

Gary Brohman, 60, was a resident of Gore Bay, said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in a written statement.

OPP Const. Marc Hovingh, 52, also died from a gunshot wound.

The two men died Thursday after two OPP officers were sent to investigate after police were called about an "unwanted man" who was on a property in Gore Bay, a community on the north-east coast of the island, say the SIU. The two officers, from the Manitoulin detachment, were following up on a property dispute investigation, according to the OPP.

The SIU says it wasn't long after the officers arrived at the property on Hindman Trail, that the officers found the man inside a trailer. "There was an altercation," said the SIU statement, Brohman and Const. Hovingh shot at one another and both were wounded.

The injuries were serious, both men were taken to hospital and both died, said the SIU.

The SIU has a duty to investigate any time a civilian dies during a police interaction. The unit's investigators decide if a criminal offence has been committed and, if so, lay charges.

So far, three witnesses have been interviewed in connection with the shootings and their investigators are still on location in Gore Bay, said the SIU. Post-mortems are underway in Toronto.

But that's just one of two concurrent investigations; OPP have also asked the Greater Sudbury Police Service to investigate Const. Hovingh's death specifically, which falls outside the SIU mandate.