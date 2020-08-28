Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been arrested and charged following a weapons incident in Gore Bay on Thursday.

Police were called about the matter unfolding on Wright Street in the community. At the time, people were asked to stay indoors and lock their windows.

Police arrested a man just after 8 p.m. A 43-year-old Gore Bay man has been arrested and charged with attempting to commit murder with a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He's being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.

Police say there is no longer any concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

