Gore Bay's Brianne Thomson, 30, dies in Hwy 400 crash

Provincial police say 30-year-old Brianne Thomson of Gore Bay has died after a vehicle struck a rock face late Saturday afternoon while heading north on Highway 400.
Thomson was the passenger the single-vehicle crash that happened in the Muskoka area.

Police say she died at the scene, while the driver — a 26-year-old Gore Bay man — was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

