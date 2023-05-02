Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum pays tribute to music icon Gordon Lightfoot

The flag outside the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., flew at half-mast Tuesday in memory of Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot.

Lightfoot, who died Monday in Toronto at age 84, was an honorary board member with the small museum, which teaches visitors about the historic dangers of travel on the Great Lakes.

Lightfoot's 1976 hit song The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald brought greater awareness to the shipwreck, which left 29 people dead, a year earlier.

"The reason [people] know about that shipwreck more than any other way is because of Gordon Lightfoot and his song," said Bruce Lynn, the museum's executive director.

"There's no question about it."

In 2015, Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot visited the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. He is pictured here with museum executive director Bruce Lynn. (Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum/Facebook)

In 2015, Lightfoot visited the museum and met some surviving family members of those who died aboard the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Lynn said the songwriter spent several hours meeting with them and listening to their stories.

"He didn't want this to be about him," he said.

Lynn said it was a special day for museum staff as well.

"A number of us had been to his concerts before, and obviously pretty much everybody had grown up listening to his music," he said.

Every November, Lynn said, the museum hosts a special memorial ceremony to remember people who died in shipwrecks on the Great Lakes.

This year, they will pay a special tribute to Lightfoot with a cover band based out of Mackinaw City, Mich.