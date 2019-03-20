Grow with Google is an initiative to create economic opportunities in communities all across the country.

The next stop: Sudbury.

A team of people from Google will be a Science North on April 12 to help teach Sudburians, small business owners and entrepreneurs all the digital skills they need to grow their online presence.

'Grow with Google' will be teaching digital skills like how to get their business online, how to understand data and analytics, how those numbers can help businesses grow and more.

Aaron Brindle, a spokesperson with Google Canada says that about 50 per cent of Canadian businesses do not have an online business.

"Sudbury has so much to offer, the internet solves for scale it solves for geography, it really doesn't matter where you business is located today as long as you can leverage these tools and you can see it with the businesses that are starting to seize on these opportunities in Sudbury," said Brindle.

"The day-long event will provide small business owners and individuals with hands-on digital skills training that will help them thrive and grow in today's economy," said Mayor Brian Bigger in a statement.

Brindle says even the smallest businesses in Sudbury can have an online presence that reaches all over the globe.

Greater Sudbury has already seen a lot of innovation, which makes it a good city to continue with that innovation, says Brindle, even Science North has grown their online presence so much that their website sees hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Science North itself sees about 200,000 visitors annually.

"We've identified interesting communities in Canada that are already kind of doing interesting work in the digital space and the aim of the program is to go in and provide some digital skills and training to help people and businesses grow," Brindle said.

While touring the city, a team from Google will also be visiting Alexander Public School where they'll be teaching about 50 Grade 5 and 6 students about coding.