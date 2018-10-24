Two taken to hospital following fire at Timmins homeless shelter

A dozen men were awoken by a fire alarm and two taken to hospital after a fire at the main homeless shelter in Timmins.

Flames broke out on the second floor of the Good Samaritan Inn at the corner of Golden Avenue and Evans Street in South Porcupine at around 3:40 Wednesday morning.

The fire was still not out hours later and was expected to not be under control until later in the day, with the public asked to avoid the area.

Timmins fire prevention officer Rock Rice says about a dozen people were asleep in the shelter when the fire started.

"Well they saw a lot of smoke. They heard the alarm. And the hallways were full of smoke. And most of them got out by themselves," says Rice.

Two men had to be rescued from the Good Samaritan Inn by Timmins firefighters and paramedics.

Rice says one suffered third degree burns, while the other is being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown and Rice says it could be a while until it's safe for inspectors to take a close look at the former hotel building that dates back almost 100 years, as parts of it have collapsed during the fire.

Timmins Police say the Criminal Investigations Division is also investigating the cause of the fire in consultation with the Fire Marshall.

Police have set up a perimeter for public safety.