A homeless shelter in South Porcupine is trying to get back on its feet, after a fire early Wednesday morning left more than a dozen people without a place to stay.

Flames broke out shortly before 4 a.m on the second floor of the Good Samaritan Inn.

Two men were rescued by firefighters and paramedics. One suffered third degree burns while the other was treated for smoke inhalation.

Ed Ligocki, the executive director of the Good Samaritan Inn, said the shelter lost "absolutely everything" in the fire.

"It's a very old building, probably around 85 to 90 years old, and it just went up like a matchbox," he said.

Ligocki said the fire claimed the shelter's beds and furniture, as well as a new computer and printer, but thankfully no lives were lost.

"Everybody made it out safe, which is the most important part. A building you can replace any time, but a life is too valuable to lose."

Shelter in 'dire straits'

It will take a few weeks for a proper replacement to be set up.

Fourteen of the Good Samaritan Inn's clients have been moved to the Senator Hotel in Timmins. They will stay at the hotel while renovations are completed on a former church, which will temporarily house the shelter.

"That will take quite a few thousand dollars to repair to bring it up to a proper standard," Ligocki said.

In the meantime, Ligocki said many of the shelter's programs and services will be missed.

"They're going to miss the counselling," he said. "We have about a dozen programs where we teach people how to shop properly, how to cook, how to bank properly, how to interact with people, how to make resumes."

Ligocki said they will eventually rebuild on the ashes of the old shelter, but that will take quite a while, and the shelter is now in "dire straits" because of the fire.

He is hoping for financial donations to help with renovations on the temporary shelter and to replace the items that were lost.

Police and the Fire Marshall in Timmins are still investigating the fire. The cause remains unknown.