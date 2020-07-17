A woman who has spent almost the last month in the Sudbury hospital says she's looking for the Good Samaritan who helped her the day she needed medical attention.

Rebecca Henderson was driving on Highway 69 to visit her parents in Sudbury on June 12. She pulled over at the French River Trading Post with her two children.

"When I was there, I developed a massive headache," she said. "I knew that I needed help and I flagged down a Good Samaritan."

She woke up in the ICU at Health Sciences North in Sudbury

"The first thing that I remember is having my kids and my husband in the room with me," she said. "That was about five days later."

Doctors told her she had a tangle of blood vessels in her brain. For unknown reasons, she had developed blood clots across her body that were putting pressure on her brain, causing the vessels to burst.

"This could have killed me," she said.

She's still in hospital and says she's having to relearn to read as an adult.

"It's kind of like acquired dyslexia where I recognize the letters as English letters, but when I see one of the letters, I may not know which letter it is," she said. "It's quite significant."

Henderson was working on her PhD when this happened.

"I think frustration is the key feeling," she said.

"Some of the strategies I have to relearn, I'm using nursery rhymes because there's repetition and rhyming in them. I'm also using music quite a bit because that's a different part of the brain."

'Quite grateful'

Long term, she says this is a brain injury and she has to learn to cope.

"It's something I'm going to have to learn how to deal with," she said. "I'm also hoping much of it will come back."

She's also looking for that man at the French River Trading Post who helped her on that day.

She knows his name is Bill Cooper.

"He was the one who called the ambulance," she said.

"He encouraged my children to find my cell phone so he could call my parents in Sudbury. He stayed with my kids. He kept them calm and reassured while waiting for the ambulance."

She says she wants to thank him and let him know she and her kids are ok.

"I'm quite grateful for him," she said.

Henderson says she will be discharged from the hospital soon.