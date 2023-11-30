After nearly 92 years this family-owned bakery in Sudbury will close up shop

When Sudbury's Golden Grain Bakery bakes its last loaf on Dec. 3, it will be a bittersweet moment for brothers John and David Andler.

"It'll be sad that the day that we close, but we're also excited too for the next next step in our lives, whether it be doing this or just doing something totally different," said John, who along with his brother, owns the bakery which has been a staple in the northern Ontario city for nearly 92 years.

In October the city announced Golden Grain was part of its $12-million deal to purchase several downtown properties to make way for a potential new arena.

WATCH| John and David Andler give a tour of the Golden Grain Bakery

Saying goodbye to the Golden Grain Bakery Duration 2:16 Featured Video John and David Andler, third generation co-owners of Golden Grain Bakery in Sudbury, show us the bakery just before it closes. The bakery is one of a handful of downtown businesses purchased by the City of Sudbury for future development.

John said his grandfather started the bakery in 1932, three years after he emigrated to Sudbury from Yugoslavia to work underground in the Creighton Mine.

"They were farmers. But he knew about bread," John said.

His father and uncle took over the family business years later, and then he and David became the third generation of Andlers to run the Golden Grain Bakery.

Today, they bake around 2,000 loaves of bread every day, along with an assortment of other baked goods they sell at their storefront.

The bakery delivers much of its bread to local grocery stores and restaurants.

The Golden Grain Bakery started in a small shack in 1932. (Golden Grain Bakery/Facebook)

David said they've built a loyal customer base, and some people have been visiting their storefront for 80 years.

They even have a regular customer from the U.S. who buys 150 loaves of bread at a time.

"He says you can't get bread like this down there," David said.

Both brothers started to help out at the bakery when they were children, and worked there regularly by their teenage years.

"And so it's been, what, for me full-time for 36 years, 37 years," John said.

David said he wants to make the most of their last baking day.

"Hopefully we've got to get to spend some time with the employees and see the customers for one last time because if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be what we are today," he said.

"They supported us over 92 years."