Goldcorp says its Cerro Negro mine hit by illegal work stoppage
Goldcorp Inc. says there has been what it called an illegal work stoppage by the AOMA mining union at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina.
Mining giant says 'cornerstone' operation in Argentina has stopped operating since strike
Goldcorp Inc. says there has been what it called an illegal work stoppage by the AOMA mining union at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina.
The gold miner says it is working with the union and government authorities to find a resolution and restart operations.
Mining ceased when the work stoppage began on March 8.
Goldcorp says processing activities have also now been stopped with the exhaustion of surface stockpiles.
Cerro Negro is an underground mine that began commercial production in January 2015.
It produced 452,000 ounces of gold in 2017.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.