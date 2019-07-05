It's never a good feeling when you're out in public and have to go to the bathroom but for some people with certain medical conditions, it can feel like an emergency situation.

A new app in Sudbury aims to help. Crohn's and Colitis Canada is partnering with the City of Greater Sudbury to let people know where the nearest washroom is.

People can download the GoHere Washroom Locator App. It shows the nearest public washroom and the hours it is open.

Crohn's and Colitis Canada program manager Jason Singh says about 270,000 Canadians have either Crohn's or Colitis.

"One of the major symptoms of people living with Crohn's disease or Colitis is the frequent and urgent need to use the washroom," he said.

"In some cases, they may need to use the bathroom 20 times a day."

He says that can make outings stressful.

"There's a lot of anxiety which leads to isolation," he said. "They're facing this challenge."

Singh says businesses are also able to post a sticker in their window to let people know a washroom is available. The app can show people nearby washrooms and also allows users to set up a route plan.

"So if you're thinking about travelling either long distances or short distances, you can plot a destination … it will map out your route and display the washrooms you can stop at along the way," he said.

He says the app has already launched in Toronto and Calgary and the feedback has been positive.

"The impact of something as simple as opening the doors to your washroom really has a major impact on the community and people who live in it," he said.

"Not only the people affected by Crohn's and Colitis but it extends to so many other groups: pregnant women, the aging population — everybody's got to go at some point."