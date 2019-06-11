As fire crews continue to work to bring a forest fire under control near the hamlet of Gogama, the community is reviewing a few issues that surfaced during the most precarious of the emergency situation.

At last estimate, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) mapped the fire — dubbed Timmins 2 — at 5,622 hectares. It is four kilometres from Gogama.

Recent rainfall has helped with fire suppression, and allowed fire rangers to establish a hose line around the perimeter of the fire.

As of 4 p.m. June 11, the Gogama Local Services Board lifted the two hour emergency alert for the residents. They had been on standby to leave the community if the fire moved closer.

On Thursday morning there will be a debrief meeting. It will include representatives from the Gogama Local Services Board, and Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas. Gogama is within her riding.

The meeting is to discuss the issues that surfaced during the recent emergency situation, as well as to talk about what went well, and what can be done differently moving forward.

Logistical issue

One of the biggest snags that came up was that Gogama could not declare a state of emergency when the forest fire was inching closer and closer to the community.

The Local Services Board contacted Emergency Management Ontario (EMO), the provincial agency that supports community response and coordinates provincial activities once a declaration is issued by a community.

Gogama wanted to declare a state of emergency, but was turned down by EMO.

"Somebody realized that [Gogama is in] an unorganized [territory], so they're not a city; they're a local services board. And then [EMO] was 'sorry you can't,'" Gelinas said.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas plans to be at a debrief meeting Thursday in Gogama to discuss issues that surfaced during the recent forest fire emergency. (Jean-Loup Doudard/ Radio-Canada)

Christine Bedard, with the Gogama Local Services Board called it a 'logistical issue', that the community hopes to get to the bottom of soon.

Despite the hamlet not being able to make the declaration, Bedard says the MNRF and the EMO still treated the situation as an emergency and sent support.

"Fortunately, the people at Emergency Management Ontario realized the situation and sent really effective and really good supports," Gelinas said.

Communication compromise

Another issue that came up while Gogama was dealing with the forest fire situation involved power lines and their impact on communication.

When the fire was growing, there was a concern it could burn up the electricity lines that provide power to Gogama.

According to Gelinas, without electricity, the local cell phone tower only has a 10-12 hour back-up battery. Once that no longer has a charge, then residents in the hamlet would not have cell or internet communication.

"Right now I would say we're still in the phase of getting all the facts and doing our homework," Gelinas said.

"What do we do next time?"

"We are trying to look at the legislation and how it affects unorganized areas to see: is there a backup and we just didn't know that they fall under [something] different," she said.

Gelinas hopes together they can find answers to these questions before the next emergency surfaces in Gogama.

"If there's a role for me as MPP for the area, change in legislation, change in regulations, we'll make sure we push so that it protects everybody."