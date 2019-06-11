The recent wet weather is helping crews battle a large forest fire near Gogama.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire, which is located about four kilometres west of the community, has charred about 5,000 hectares since it started late last week.

Residents in the community remain on evacuation alert.

Isabelle Chenard, a fire information officer with the ministry, says significant precipitation on Monday helped keep the fire from spreading further.

"In terms of winds we've been seeing northerly winds and we might see a switch to northwest winds," she said.

"In the forecast we're seeing potentially another 20 millimetres on top of the 18 over the course of Wednesday through Friday, so that will be helpful as well."

Chenard says the fire near Gogama is currently the largest fire in the northeast.

Ready to leave if needed

Christine Bedard, a business administrator with the Gogama Local Services Board, says the community is ready if people need to leave.

She says the fire is burning close to a hydro line.

"If the community were to lose power, that is the local services board and the fire department's trigger to evacuate," she said.

"Being as isolated as we are, we are aware that with power going down we're then a countdown of a four hour window where after that we lose telecommunications and cell [service]."

Bedard says if people have to leave, they'll have two hours to do so. She says if that happens, there are vehicles equipped with lights and sirens to let the community know what's going on.

She says people in the community should have a bag packed with essential items such as medications if they do have to leave. Bedard adds if people choose to leave on their own, to stop by the community centre to let officials know first.