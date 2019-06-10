Gogama under evacuation alert, with forest fire 4 km away

A forest fire remains out of control four kilometres from the community of Gogama, which is getting ready to evacuate if things get worse.

Hot temperatures, low humidity and moderate winds stoked the fire on the west side of Highway 144 up to 6,000 hectares in size over the weekend.

Several highways in the area, including 144, have been closed at times over the past few days due to smoke.

Gogama, a community of about 300 permanent residents that swells in population during the summer months, is under a voluntary evacuation.

That means anyone leaving has to first check in with officials at the town's community centre.

It's hoped that heavy rains expected in the Gogama area on Monday will help crews get the fire under control.