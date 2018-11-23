The organization responsible for fire protection services in Gogama says it is working with the Ontario Fire Marshal to ensure the community has access to fire fighters, after the resignation of Fire Chief Mike Benson.

On November 21, Benson announced that he would be resigning on December 1 as the result of prolonged tensions between the volunteer service and the Gogama Local Services Board (GLSB.) Ten other firefighters announced their resignations on social media.

In a statement Friday, Daniel Mantha, chair of the GLSB, said the board is working hard to keep services in place.

"The [GLSB] continues to work with the [OFMEM] to ensure that a new Fire Chief and new firefighters are appointed and that training is provided as soon as possible," the release states.

"The [GLSB] is not closing its fire department."

Mantha added that the community will be enlisting the services of Mattagami First Nation Reserve Fire Department until the dust settles.

"Fire Chief Wesley...agrees to maintain the Mutual Aid Agreement signed between [Benson] and himself...He states he and his department will avail themselves to the community of Gogama as required."

Citing comments on social media where homeowners in Gogama expressed concerns over possibly losing insurance coverage without access to firefighting services, Mantha also said the GLSB is "not aware that this is true."

The release goes on to say it had "no issue with the individual firefighters of the GFD" but "serious concerns with Fire Chief Benson's actions and lack of accountability."

Benson says he's been the victim of harrassment.

He has tendered his resignation to the Office of the Fire Marshal.