A drinking water advisory is in place for the northern Ontario community of Gogama.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts issued the measure on Saturday.

It says officials from the Local Services Board are working to address a water main break issue.

The health unit says anyone who gets their water from the municipal system should not use it for drinking, cooking or washing produce. Boiling the water won't make it safe either.

Health officials are monitoring the situation, and will notify the public once the drinking water advisory is lifted.