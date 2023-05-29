An outreach group in Sudbury is getting money from the federal government to help those struggling with substance use.

On Monday, Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe announced on behalf of Carolyn Bennett, the minister of mental health and addictions and associate minister of health, that the Go Give project will receive $930,000. The money is from the federal government's substance use and addictions program.

"Every day in Canada, including here in Sudbury, family members, colleagues and neighbours from all walks of life endure the tragic loss of losing a loved one to overdose," Lapointe said.

"Projects like the Go Give Mobile Outreach Program make a significant difference for people in our community who are struggling with substance use and help them get the help and support they need and deserve."

A recent report from Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner states five cities in northern Ontario —Greater Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and North Bay —had the highest opioid mortality rates per 100,000 population last year.

The coroner's office also said there were 106 deaths from opioid overdoses in Sudbury in 2022, up from 98 the year before.

"It's very important that we give support to organizations like Go Give that are providing services directly in the community," she said.

"This is not about a one-size fits all kind of solution. So when you can find those organizations that are doing good work and getting success in the work that they're doing, we need to provide our supports to them."

The money for the Go Give program will be used to increase its capacity and expand the outreach hours of service.

"Over the course of the past few years, we have been able to touch the lives of many while providing life-saving services, and we just know that now; we will be able to achieve so much more," Shannon Scodnick, community engagement coordinator with Go Give said.

"Our team remains committed to providing harm reduction and addiction services and we are excited to be launching new programs and extending our reach to those who need us most."