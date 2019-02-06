A Sault Ste. Marie barber says he's overwhelmed after the community stepped in to help him in a time of need.

Last week, a fire destroyed Ezio's Barber Shop on Queen Street.

The owner, Ezio Metallo, says he first heard about the fire when he turned on his radio last Thursday morning. As he got closer, he realized the fire was the building where his shop used to be.

"When I got there, it was all engulfed in flames," he said. "It was very sad."

His cousin, Matthew Kruschack knew he had to help when he heard about the fire. Kruschack says Metallo started his barber shop in the city about 40 years ago. Since then, he's developed a close relationship with his clients.

"He's actually gone to clients who are elderly and they can't get to the location," he said.

"He's doing them a very nice service."

Kruschack started a GoFundMe page to help his cousin rebuild his business. A goal of $10,000 was set. As of Wednesday, almost $16,000 has been raised. Donors have been leaving kind comments about Metallo on the site.

Ezio's Barber Shop on Queen Street East in Sault Ste. Marie was destroyed in a fire last week. (Google Street View)

"I don't know about legendary but he's definitely known as a very good man, someone who gives back, someone who respects his clientele," he said.

"He is one of the best barbers in Sault Ste. Marie. Obviously, that's my opinion but I think you can see by a lot of these donations and comments you can see a lot of people sharing that message."

As for Metallo's reaction to the support?

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"It's just wonderful. Thank you to everybody."