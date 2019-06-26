La Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is getting ready for a pretty big move.

But it doesn't involve moving trucks.

La GNO is planning to carry its belongings— including furniture, archives, and art used in a recent installation— to a temporary location just a few blocks away. The GNO's director, Danielle Tremblay, told CBC News they will be relying on the efforts of volunteers to cart the stuff by hand to the new building.

They're even calling it an art parade, complete with musicians and performance art. Then closing it off by having a party in the empty storefront they've called home for 22 years.

"We've always said when we'd be moving to Places des Arts we'd be moving by foot because we're so close," Tremblay said. "And so we decided to go ahead with that concept."

The GNO will be one of the partners in the Places des Arts, scheduled to be completed in 2020. In the meantime, they will take an office at 54 Elgin Street, just a few blocks away.

"We've invited people to come here at 5 o'clock on Friday and to pick up an object and to dress up in overalls or salopettes like we call it, and we'll be marching down the street with pieces of furniture and magazines and archives."

Once the old storefront is emptied, volunteers are welcomed to return for a celebration of the gallery's history. After the move, Tremblay said the GNO will focus on broadening their reach to both English and French audiences by exploring different venues for installations.

That could mean outdoor exhibits, art on the sidewalk, or off-site installations.

Maude Bourassa Francoeur and GNO director Danielle Tremblay along with gallery objects to be paraded down Elgin Street. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

A really interesting strip

Tremblay said she's enjoyed the time on Elgin Street, which has recently seen a resurgence of independent businesses.

"We'll still be on Elgin, but this strip here is really interesting," she said. "A lot of people come in and just come and snoop in and happen to pass and are interested in what we do."

But when it first opened, the GNO found itself in a slightly different neighbourhood.

"Oh my god, it was different at that time," she said. "The mission was right beside us, it was the hangout for a lot of people."

"There was prostitution and drugs and so when we go out, people would actually slow down if you were having a cigarette on the sidewalk."

She said they haven't seen as much of that type of traffic, as more restaurants, bars and galleries open in the area.

"We've always lived with the neighborhood and never had problems with it," Tremblay said. "It's nice to be close to all kinds of people. And that's something that we want to keep on doing."

You can find out more about the GNO's move by visiting their Facebook page here.