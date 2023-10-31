It's been a good run at Glencore's Nickel Rim South mine in Sudbury but for the time being, mining there is coming to an end.

The vice president of Sudbury operations, Peter Xavier, says the fifteen-year-old mine will transition to what it calls "care and maintenance" by next spring.

But there is more mining to be done in that area, and next steps in a potential joint venture with Vale are under the magnifying glass.

Xavier explains there's a portion of the ore body where the property boundaries shared by the two companies intersect, but is difficult for each company to mine separately.

"And so from that is sort of born the opportunity to work together and put both resources into the project along with the current asset that we have with Nickel Rim itself; you know, envision or try to study a way to economically pursue that opportunity," said Xavier.

A view inside a level of the Nickel Rim South mine in Sudbury. The mine will not close down altogether. Owner Glencore is looking at the possibility of a joint venture with Vale to access ore just across their shared property lines in the area. (supplied by Glencore)

A feasibility study is about to begin and will go well into next year, he said, but it's hard to give a timeline on what may or may not happen.

He said the idea would be to use infrastructure at Nickel Rim to help access nickel and copper on the Vale side of the property line.

He said once the feasibility study is done, both companies will take a look at it.

"And from that, various businesses decisions could be made," said Xavier. "It could be stopped altogether. It could be backed up to a previous phase to try to reimagine, you know, to change the design methodology or an approach or do more optimization work. Or alternatively, if it's deemed to be a positive business case that could go on to various levels of detailed engineering and execution approval, at which point you would actually start building the project."

Rivalry between companies exaggerated

Xavier says people think there is more competition between the two mining giants than there actually is.

He says they're working well together so far.

"Obviously there's always a competitive aspect and there's things that you know for competition reasons you have to be careful on and and separate, but when you look at the global nickel market, you know our contribution here at Sudbury is quite small," said Xavier. "So I think I think you know we're not so much competitors. We're really competing in a global marketplace to be able to show how to mine at depth safely and efficiently."

Vale commented in a statement that "we continually assess potential synergies with Glencore's Nickel Rim Mine in the Sudbury basin."

Xavier said there is a large part of the Nickel Rim South workforce who will retire and others will be dispersed to other Sudbury operations such as the up and coming Craig/Onaping Depth mine.

He said the company is still looking for another 100 or so employees across various disciplines as it continues to operate in the Sudbury basin.