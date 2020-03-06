A northern Ontario Indigenous leader is speaking out about Indigenous people dying from police shootings. Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare says he's anguished that these tragedies continue.

The latest occurred this month in New Brunswick, when 26-year-old Chantel Moore was shot and killed on June 4 by police during a wellness check.

Then on June 12, 48-year-old Rodney Levi was shot and killed by RCMP.

Chief Hare says it's time for Indigenous leaders to initiate change.

"Put us there, put us at the table, don't write by yourselves what and how we should as First Nations and Indigenous people be treated. And the Black Pride, don't write that for us. Let us help you write it," he said.

"Is that so much to ask for? I don't think so. Enough racism. Racism is everywhere."

Hare said past inquires into the deaths of Dudley George and Colten Boushie are gathering dust and are no longer useful in moving forward.

Hare told CBC Up North guest host Jessica Pope yesterday about what he'd like to see happen.