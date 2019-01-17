It's been a tough pandemic year for anyone working in the health care field — and the president and CEO of Sudbury's hospital says he's grateful to those who have helped deliver care at Health Sciences North, where thousands across northeastern Ontario go for treatment.

"I can't say enough how proud I am of our staff and physicians and learners and volunteers. They are my source of optimism," Dominic Giroux said in a year-end interview with the host of the CBC's Morning North, Markus Schwabe.

"I'm proud of the hard work they've done during the pandemic. I'm proud of their humanity, their empathy, their professional commitment to go above and beyond the call of duty each day."

He says any time he feels a bit pessimistic about something, he simply walks the halls and talks to frontline staff.

"I'm always inspired because they've had to re-invent how they do care, to do it in a safe way, in the covid context. They've come up with creative ways of providing services. They've taken on additional and different responsibilities in their department and other departments," he said.

"And they've done all that while facing pressures at home. They have kids, they have aging parents and so forth, and they've continued to provide quality care with a smile to the patients from northeastern Ontario. It's because of their resilience and their commitment that I'm optimistic about the future, and optimistic about what's ahead for Health Sciences North, as we continue to advance our strategic plan."

Giroux outlined some of the initiatives that are planned for 2021.

Labelle Innovation and Learning Centre

The $26 million expansion to the Sudbury hospital will provide more space to support the facility's academic mission.

"This was an expansion which was 15 years in the making. So this will be an exciting milestone in 2021," Giroux said.

The teaching facility, expected to be open this year, will include classroom space, and lab space simulation space. That means staff and physicians will no longer have to go to the Sudbury outpatient centre, the old Memorial Hospital, for simulation training.

"As an academic health science centre, we have over 2,100 learners annually who come from 70 post-secondary education programs," he said.

"And we now attract a very high number of new specialists, because we are an academic health science centre and they want to be supported in their teaching and research endeavours."

Childrens' Treatment Centre

Another initiative in the works is to move the Childrens Treatment Centre off hospital campus to the south end of Sudbury, into the Southridge Mall.

"We have completed the tendering process and we're reviewing bids for the renovations," Giroux said.

Those renovations are expected to be complete the summer of 2022. Once the centre is relocated, the space it currently occupies will make room for 52 new conventional bed spaces.

"That will really provide much relief to reduce the number of patients who are currently receiving care in tub rooms and shower rooms, or who are waiting in the emergency department on stretchers for a bed."

Capital redevelopment plan

The extra beds are a short-term solution though, Giroux said.

"We'll be releasing details about Phase One of our capital redevelopment, because Health Sciences North was built too small. So over the coming years, we will need to create more conventional bed spaces.

"We also want to provide more space for the expansion of NEO kids, so that not as many families have to travel to Ottawa or Toronto for care. And we also want to provide more space for our mental health and addictions programs that are currently spread out over four sites. That's not efficient and it's not patient-centered."

He also notes that Phase One plan involves bringing the programs and services for children and youth back to the hospital campus — and to provide space for the repatriation of clinical services from southern Ontario.

"That's what we envision as part of Phase One of our capital redevelopment. So it would not be a separate facility. It would be done through the expansion of the Ramsay Lake Health Center."

COVID-19 vaccinations and other plans

In the coming months, Giroux says the Sudbury hospital will be active in supporting the local health unit's vaccine distribution.

"We will be opening 40 beds, at Daffodil Lodge, as an insurance policy for flu season and for additional COVID-19 hospitalizations," he said.

HSN will also see a second MRI machine that become operational this year.

And it will also implement new information technology systems.

"One of our key goals is to be digitally enabled," Giroux said.

"We are very paper-based, as an organization, so we will be implementing a new HR information system by the end of the year."

HSN is also in the midst of preparing to go live in October 2022 with a new regional electronic medical records system.

"The benefit of that is patients will not have to redo tests as much, especially if they receive care here at HSN and come from other municipalities across northeastern Ontario," Giroux said.

But will there be enough money?

While the province is facing a massive deficit because of the pandemic, Giroux says he's confident in the government's ongoing assistance.

"The province has been very supportive in terms of asking us to document the incremental expenditures associated with the pandemic, [and] refunding those expenditures," he said.

"The ministry has reassured hospitals that they would find ways to create the flexibility to bring each hospital back to their pre-covid financial position."

HSN has balanced its budget for the last two years and the current fiscal year's budget was balanced just before the pandemic hit.

"We know the province will be facing financial challenges, of course, but, we will continue to make the difficult decisions every year to sustain balanced budgets while making important investments that are articulated in our strategic plan."