In celebration of CBC Sudbury's 40th anniversary, we decided to take a look at another Canadian cultural icon celebrating an anniversary.

Gino Vannelli's 'I Just Wanna Stop' topped the charts in 1978, the same year CBC Northeastern Ontario was born.

Vannelli is 66 years old, still touring — he performed in North Bay on Wednesday — and has a new album in the works.

But these days, it's the art of performing that keeps the Portland-based Vannelli motivated.

"It's just fun to do concerts," Vannelli told Radio-Canada. "It's fun to see people react and remember. [I Just Wanna Stop] is a good song, and it's always a challenge to sing a good song."

Music sacred

Vannelli said he's not considering this a nostalgia tour, even though his catalogue draws from 45 years' worth of hits. He's only concentrating on making each performance a special event, he said.

"Music is kind of sacred to me, and if it's not done well, then I'd rather stop," explained the Montreal-born crooner.

"But as long as I can sing, as long as I'm having fun and people are enjoying coming to the shows, I'll keep on doing it."

And despite the years that have brought radical changes to the music industry (I Just Wanna Stop was released as a '45, and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek was still five years away from being born), Vannelli said it still comes down to artists creating and performing their music.

"Either it's there or it's not there. And if it's not there, you just stop. It's kind of a fire that keeps burning."