Skip to Main Content
Timmins' Gillies Lake Boardwalk vandalized

Timmins' Gillies Lake Boardwalk vandalized

The Mattagami Region Conservation in Timmins is reporting damage to its Gillies Lake Boardwalk.

Damage to LED lights estimated between $8-10K

CBC News ·
The Mattagami Region Conservation Authority says damage to the Gillies Lake boardwalk will cost between $8-10k to repair. (Mattagami Region Conservation Authority -- Facebook)

The Mattagami Region Conservation in Timmins is reporting damage to its Gillies Lake Boardwalk.

In a statement Thursday morning, the group said 17 of its light fixtures were smashed along a 250 metre stretch of the boardwalk. All the LED lights on the path were also removed.

David Vallier, general manager said the vandals likely struck sometime last weekend, causing an estimated $8-10 thousand worth of damage.

Staff added that there was still lighting along the boardwalk, and an electrician has ensured the group there are no safety concerns with the broken light fixtures.

The lights are expected to be repaired sometime in the new year.

The group said the Gillies Lake Boardwalk is visited by about 10,000 users every month.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|