Timmins' Gillies Lake Boardwalk vandalized

The Mattagami Region Conservation in Timmins is reporting damage to its Gillies Lake Boardwalk.

In a statement Thursday morning, the group said 17 of its light fixtures were smashed along a 250 metre stretch of the boardwalk. All the LED lights on the path were also removed.

David Vallier, general manager said the vandals likely struck sometime last weekend, causing an estimated $8-10 thousand worth of damage.

Staff added that there was still lighting along the boardwalk, and an electrician has ensured the group there are no safety concerns with the broken light fixtures.

The lights are expected to be repaired sometime in the new year.

The group said the Gillies Lake Boardwalk is visited by about 10,000 users every month.