Textile artist Gillian Schultze said a recent trip to Finland emphasized the similarities between the rugged terrain of northern Ontario and landscape of the northern European nation.

It's the similarities that she's teased out in her art installation, to be installed at Sudbury's Finlandia Village this year.

"The landscape is so similar to ours it makes complete sense that the Finlanders who immigrated to North America would end up in Sudbury and Thunder Bay because it looks so similar," Schultze said.

To get a feel for people's connection to the land, Schultze interviewed several Finns at seniors' homes.

"One thing that came through time and time again was nature...and take time to be in nature and enjoy the trees and enjoy and respect it. The other thing is to respect the environment that you're in," she said.

Schultze said through these interviews, she was even able to make connections with other textile artists.

"One woman in particular really touched my heart," she said. " She did have some English, she was doing her absolute best to try to formulate some words, but we had a connection around textile art."

Textile is respected, almost revered in Finland, Schultze said. It also is a craft stretching back generations.

"She had memories around her father being an artist, and her father painting pictures of nature and how she used those pictures in her home and decorating her home...so it was a really special time."

"Following that interview, some of the workers at the residence said that this is a woman who hasn't really come out of her shell," Schultze said. "And so for me that was special to think that the memories of art and her father allowed that connection to happen."

She added that she was excited for the opportunity to place art at Finlandia, where her grandmother was a founding member.

"I'm probably slightly biased because I'm an artist," she said. "Textile art is tactile. It gives seniors something to look at. So I feel very honoured and privileged to have been asked to do this."

"And having the opportunity to do this in her honour and in my father's family's honour is very special to me."

"But I think that you know getting to see different kinds of art no matter where you are is important."

Schultze will be starting her work at Finlandia in the coming months, including interviewing residents and their families. She said she hopes the work will be a "significant installation," and is slated to be near the home's entrance when it is completed in the summer.