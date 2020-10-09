Gillian Schultz, Jennifer Holub chat about being named 'emerging artists' of the year
Each year, the Sudbury Arts Council recognizes artists in Sudbury in three categories — emerging artist of the year, mid-career artist of the year and, for the established artists, there's the excellence in the arts award.
There are three finalists in each category, and this year organizers decided to declare all of the finalists winners. Each of them received $1,000.
Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe chatted with a couple of the winners in the emerging artist category, including textile artist Gillian Schultz and singer Jennifer Holub.
"It's a great compliment," Holub said. "I feel extremely proud to be receiving it alongside Gillian Schultz and Sarah Gartshore, because I look up to them so much as a fellow artist. I feel such a connection to them now and as artists that are doing work during this crazy time."
Holub says the songs she was writing during the pandemic lockdown period "were very quirky."
"I think it was a bit of a reactionary songwriting, to be honest," she said, adding that now she's back to in-class teaching, the challenge will be "to carve out the time" to put together another album.
"I'm looking forward to it. And I'm excited, too, to pursue that album."
Mother Nature as inspiration
Textile artist Gillian Schultz says it's "fantastic" to be receiving the emerging artist award.
"I grew up in Sudbury and looked up to many of the people who were nominated. So the award was really a wonderful honour," she said.
Schultz says her art pieces are reminiscent of an oil painting or an acrylic painting.
"But it's all done with textiles. I take a thread and fabric and I use hand stitching and a machine and painted dye," she said.
She uses natural fibers, like silk, cotton and linen.
"I also really like using vintage pieces. So lots of people have napkins that they've had sitting in their drawers forever and [don't] end up using them. And I actually love using those kind of natural fibers and incorporating them into my pieces."
Schultz is inspired by Mother Nature.
"So most almost all of my pieces have trees, very much northern Ontario trees. Lake Superior, Georgian Bay, lots of paddling, canoes, woodpeckers and owls."
Other Sudbury Celebration of the Arts winners include:
- Excellence in the Arts Awards winners: singer/songwriter Chuck Labelle, Denise Vitali,
- owner of the Sudbury School of Dance, and entertainer/entrepreneur and educator Pandora Topp.
- Mid-Career winners: painter Jay Favot, singer/songwriter JoPo and opera singer, music instructor Pamela Teed.
- A new award, in memory of artist Oryst Sawchuk, was presented to Stèphane Gauthier, president of Place des Arts board. The award goes to an administrator, educator or patron who has made a significant contribution to the city. He was presented with an original Sawchuk painting.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.