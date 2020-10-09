Each year, the Sudbury Arts Council recognizes artists in Sudbury in three categories — emerging artist of the year, mid-career artist of the year and, for the established artists, there's the excellence in the arts award.

There are three finalists in each category, and this year organizers decided to declare all of the finalists winners. Each of them received $1,000.

Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe chatted with a couple of the winners in the emerging artist category, including textile artist Gillian Schultz and singer Jennifer Holub.

"It's a great compliment," Holub said. "I feel extremely proud to be receiving it alongside Gillian Schultz and Sarah Gartshore, because I look up to them so much as a fellow artist. I feel such a connection to them now and as artists that are doing work during this crazy time."

Holub says the songs she was writing during the pandemic lockdown period "were very quirky."

"I think it was a bit of a reactionary songwriting, to be honest," she said, adding that now she's back to in-class teaching, the challenge will be "to carve out the time" to put together another album.

"I'm looking forward to it. And I'm excited, too, to pursue that album."

Mother Nature as inspiration

Textile artist Gillian Schultz says it's "fantastic" to be receiving the emerging artist award.

"I grew up in Sudbury and looked up to many of the people who were nominated. So the award was really a wonderful honour," she said.

Schultz says her art pieces are reminiscent of an oil painting or an acrylic painting.

"But it's all done with textiles. I take a thread and fabric and I use hand stitching and a machine and painted dye," she said.

She uses natural fibers, like silk, cotton and linen.

"I also really like using vintage pieces. So lots of people have napkins that they've had sitting in their drawers forever and [don't] end up using them. And I actually love using those kind of natural fibers and incorporating them into my pieces."

Schultz is inspired by Mother Nature.

"So most almost all of my pieces have trees, very much northern Ontario trees. Lake Superior, Georgian Bay, lots of paddling, canoes, woodpeckers and owls."

