Timmins MPP Gilles Bisson recovering after heart attack

Timmins MPP Gilles Bisson suffered a heart attack over the weekend, his office confirmed in a statement.

The statement said Bisson underwent a triple by-pass surgery in Toronto after the heart attack.

"I am doing very well and am resting with my family," he said in the email.

"I will be taking a short four-week leave of absence to recover from surgery. I am committed to continue serving the residents of Timmins and am excited to return to the campaign trail in a few short weeks, which my doctor has approved."