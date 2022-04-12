Timmins MPP Gilles Bisson recovering after heart attack
Timmins MPP Gilles Bisson suffered a heart attack over the weekend, his office confirmed in a statement.
The statement said Bisson underwent a triple by-pass surgery in Toronto after the heart attack.
"I am doing very well and am resting with my family," he said in the email.
"I will be taking a short four-week leave of absence to recover from surgery. I am committed to continue serving the residents of Timmins and am excited to return to the campaign trail in a few short weeks, which my doctor has approved."
