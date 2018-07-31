Workers Centre, advocates want to help young gig workers understand their rights

The launch of ridesharing and food delivery apps across Sudbury in recent years has given gig workers more opportunities for flexible streams of income.

But advocates, like Tt Scott, a spokesperson with the Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre (SWEAC), are concerned workers aren't fully aware of how they can protect themselves, and has now teamed with community partners to host workshops outlining new legislative changes that could affect them.

"There is a lack of awareness concerning gig workers rights," Scott said.

"A lot of people feel like there is not much that they can do, and they just kind of have to sit there and wait it out, but we can still make noise."

In response to workers' concerns, SWEAC has partnered with the Afro Women and Youth Foundation to host workshops to help young gig workers understand new legislative changes, while also learning about ways they can "take action" online through tweets and petitions.

Tt Scott is the communications officer for the Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre. (Submitted by Tt Scott)

"Our main idea was that a lot of young workers may be doing part time gig work right now, especially as it's opening up," Scott said.

"We want them to make sure they are aware of the rights that are going on and they're aware of the amendment changes and they have the opportunity to get the resources."

The amendments Scott referred to is the Digital Platform Workers Rights Act, proposed by the Ontario government earlier this year.

If passed, the act would provide minimum rights for workers who perform digital platform work – defined as "the provision of payment rideshare, delivery, courier or other prescribed services by workers who are offered work assignments by an operator through the use of a digital platform" – also commonly known as "gig work".

The new rights established under the act would include the right to minimum wage, notice of removal of a digital platform, the right to resolve work-related disputes and the right to be free from reprisal.

Gig workers have been saying what they wanted for decades. They want full protections, they want full rights to be considered the same as full time workers - Tt Scott, spokesperson with the Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre

However, Scott says it would exclude gig workers from other protections under the Employment Standards Act (ESA).

"Gig workers have been saying what they wanted for decades. They want full protections, they want full rights to be considered the same as full time workers" Scott said.

"The Digital Platform Workers Act is the complete opposite of that."

Karan Badesha, a gig worker and an active voice for Sudbury's independent contractor and gig worker community, said workers need a platform to feel heard.

Karan Badesha, a gig worker and an active voice for Sudbury’s independent contractor and gig worker community. (Submitted by Karan Badesha)

Badesha is part of a Whatsapp group of nearly 500 gig workers.

"Everybody has the same common concerns and the same common problems by the end of the day," he said.

Badesha said he plans to participate in the SWEAC's workshops and notes these are necessary to protect those most vulnerable from getting exploited.

"[The companies] have a lot of resumes and a lot of people applying so they don't even care,"he said.

Badesh does not want to discourage young workers from applying for gig work, but hopes to encourage them to "take action".

"People can come, work and make good money for their families, but by the end of the day there are a lot of things which are unsaid."