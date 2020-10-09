Just like the tale Jack and The Beanstalk, a humble seed might inspire an amazing adventure for those looking to plant a little something different in their gardens this year.

Today, Morning North CBC launched its giant pumpkin seed giveaway, thanks to Englehart farmer Jeff Warner.

Warner, as we reported in the fall, grew a 1,760 lb pumpkin. And Morning North CBC now has 50 seeds from that pumpkin to give away to listeners.

His pumpkin measured about 5 meters in circumference and stood about a meter tall.

"To me, it just looked like a big glob of pumpkin," Warner told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

The pumpkin was big enough for his daughter to jump inside and help harvest seeds, which you can see in the video below.

"She was pretty excited for that," he said. "That was her idea."

Growing a giant pumpkin can be tricky, but having good seeds mean you can have a good start.

"It is the one thing you can control," Warner said.

"If you are into it, get whatever is free or fairly inexpensive. I tend to put a lot of time and effort into figuring out what I want. I look back at genetics and then go with a bit of a gut feeling."

The seeds he's given to Morning North to give away are male and female seeds — both from pumpkins close to the 2,000 lb range.

While many of his own seeds are given away for free, Warner says it's not uncommon for him to pay between $50 and $100 for pumpkin seeds. But there are pumpkin seeds that are significantly more expensive.

"I've seen one that was a hair over $1,800. Now, that's fairly rare," Warner said,

"That was from a world-record pumpkin that only had, I think, eight or 10 seeds in it that were usable. But there's quite a few seeds that go in the $300 to $500 range, which are out of my range. But people are buying them."

Regardless of how much a person pays for a seed, there are some basic rules all northern Ontario giant pumpkin growers should follow.

"Don't plant them too early. People think that it's going to take forever to grow these things. You want them out in the outdoors within 10 days of them sprouting out of the soil," he said.

"Plant them maybe three weeks before you can actually get outside with them. And make sure you have a lot of space. I allow mine about 1,000 square feet for a plant. So if you don't have that kind of space, then it's maybe not for you. You can let it grow over your lawn. But it's [up to you] whether that is a thing you want to have in your yard."

Warner says his giant-pumpkin-growing ambitions this year mean beating his personal best of 1,760 lbs.

"You can't go by what everybody else is doing and sometimes it's not reasonable," he said.

"Everybody in Canada is still trying to hit that 2,000 lb mark. So ideally that would be the high-end goal. But we'll see how it goes. At least beat yourself. That's kind of what you aim for."

If you're interested in getting some giant pumpkin seeds from Morning North CBC, phone 1-800-461-1138 or email morningnorth@cbc.ca. All names will be entered into a draw for the 50 sets of seeds up for grabs.