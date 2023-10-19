Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. man paddles giant pumpkin 23 kilometres down river

A Sault Ste.Marie, Ont. man paddled 23 kilometres in a giant pumpkin down the St. Marys River in an attempt to beat a world record set earlier this year.

The world record distance paddled in a pumpkin boat is around 61 kilometres

CBC News ·
A man sitting in a giant pumpkin that is floating down a river.
Brent Rouble travelled 23 kilometres down the St. Marys River in his giant pumpking boat, he called Maverick. (Submitted by Brent Rouble)

A Sault Ste.Marie, Ont. man paddled 23 kilometres in a giant pumpkin down the St. Marys River in an attempt to beat a world record.

When Brent Rouble started to research giant pumpkins, he learned there was a world record for paddling a pumpkin boat the longest distance possible.

"I thought it was hilarious," Rouble said.

"So I think I just told myself in my head, 'Hey Brent, if you can grow a giant pumpkin big enough to sit in and paddle, you're attempting this record.'"

This year he managed to grow an 897-pound pumpkin that also happened to be the perfect shape for a boat.

On Sunday, Oct. 15 Rouble brought it to the city's Bellevue Marina and hopped into the hollowed out gourd with a paddle in hand.

But he would have his work cut out to beat the world record. The week prior, a Missouri man named Steve Kueny paddled his 1,208-pumpkin boat called Huckleberry around 61 kilometres down the Missouri River. 

Rouble thought he had a chance to take his pumpkin boat, he called Maverick, even further, but learned he needed some cooperation from the river to get there.

"I underestimated how important a fast flowing current and river was for giant pumpkin paddling," he said.

"Because these giant pumpkins, they don't paddle well."

The day he set out on the river, Rouble said there wasn't much of a current working in his favour. 

A man sitting in a giant pumpkin that is being lowered into water.
On Oct. 15 Rouble brought his giant pumpkin to Sault Ste. Marie's Bellevue Marina as he prepared his trek down the St. Marys River. (Submitted by Brent Rouble)

Slow going

He said his average speed paddling, without a strong current, was just one kilometre per hour, according to his GPS.

He had to call it quits near Echo Bay, when it was clear it would not be possible to beat the record that day.

But Rouble said he was still glad he attempted the challenge.

"We saw some random boaters that would do a double take saying, "What the heck is that?'" he said.

"And some Americans on the other side would do double takes saying, 'Is that a pumpkin in the water?"

Rouble said he would have liked to save Maverick, his giant pumpkin, but it had to be destroyed so they could remove it from the water.

"We decided to cut the pumpkin up a little bit, which honestly brought a tear to my eye," he said.

"And then we rammed it with the boat a few times to break it up into smaller pieces, and back to nature."

Up North9:27From Sault Ste. Marie to Echo Bay - by pumpkin?
Featured VideoPumpkins are everywhere these days: store shelves, porch steps - and maybe even in your morning muffin. Now you can add the St Mary's River to that list. Jonathan speaks to the man who paddled a giant pumpkin between the Soo and Echo Bay yesterday- and asks him...why?

With files from Jonathan Pinto

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now