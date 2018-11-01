A performance that deals with the sensitive topic of sexual violence in Canada is being performed in Sudbury tonight.

It is called The Ghomeshi Effect and focuses on how sexual violence is handled in the legal system.

Joanne Marshall is with the Sudbury and District Labour Council Women's Committee, one of the groups bringing the production to Sudbury

Marshall says the show uses dance to explore how women come forward with complaints of sexual assault and how they're investigated and represented in the legal community.

"Whatever advances the well being of women in the community, it's something that's so important. And I think the labour movement has always been in the forefront of in many ways."

A scene from 'The Ghomeshi Effect', on stage at the Gladstone Theatre. 0:55

Marshall says writer director Jessica Ruano sat down with forty survivors of sexual assault, as well as police officers who investigate such crimes and parole officers who supervise sex offenders.

Marshall says out of that, Ruano recorded word for word their stories and their words have been put into the mouths of the actors.

It was originally produced in Ottawa in 2017.

The performance is free Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Fraser Auditorium at Laurentian University.