Get a taste of Syria at this spot in downtown Sault Ste. Marie

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, we're in Sault Ste. Marie to learn about a downtown restaurant serving the big flavours of authentic Syrian cuisine.

George Alkhoury is the owner of Georgie's Shawarma on Elgin Street. He came to Canada as a Syrian refugee in 2017 — and opened up the restaurant in 2019.

I started our conversation by asking Alkhoury to tell me about his life before he came to Canada.

Tap on the player to hear more.

Georgie's Shawarma is located at 75 Elgin St. in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

