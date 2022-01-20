Get a taste of Syria at this spot in downtown Sault Ste. Marie
George Alkhoury came to Canada as a Syrian refugee in 2017
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, we're in Sault Ste. Marie to learn about a downtown restaurant serving the big flavours of authentic Syrian cuisine.
George Alkhoury is the owner of Georgie's Shawarma on Elgin Street. He came to Canada as a Syrian refugee in 2017 — and opened up the restaurant in 2019.
I started our conversation by asking Alkhoury to tell me about his life before he came to Canada.
Tap on the player to hear more.
Georgie's Shawarma is located at 75 Elgin St. in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LifeIsGood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LifeIsGood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FeelingGrateful?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FeelingGrateful</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FutureChef?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FutureChef</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShawarmaInTheSoo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShawarmaInTheSoo</a> <a href="https://t.co/nTOt6R1205">pic.twitter.com/nTOt6R1205</a>—@GeorgieShawarma
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?