Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Get a taste of Syria at this spot in downtown Sault Ste. Marie

George Alkhoury is the owner of Georgie's Shawarma on Elgin Street. He came to Canada as a Syrian refugee in 2017 — and opened up a restaurant two years later.

George Alkhoury came to Canada as a Syrian refugee in 2017

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
George Alkhoury is the owner of Georgie's Shawarma. (Supplied by George Alkhoury)

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, we're in Sault Ste. Marie to learn about a downtown restaurant serving the big flavours of authentic Syrian cuisine.

George Alkhoury is the owner of Georgie's Shawarma on Elgin Street. He came to Canada as a Syrian refugee in 2017 — and opened up the restaurant in 2019.

I started our conversation by asking Alkhoury to tell me about his life before he came to Canada. 

Up North7:45Northern Nosh: Georgie's Shawarma
This week, we're in Sault Ste Marie to learn about a downtown restaurant serving the big flavours of authentic Syrian cuisine.

Georgie's Shawarma is located at 75 Elgin St. in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.  

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

