OPP clears Sudbury Coun. Gerry Montpellier of wrongdoing regarding KED

City of Greater Sudbury Coun. Gerry Montpellier says he was not surprised to hear police found no wrongdoing in an investigation where he was allegedly offered bribes to vote in favour of the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) development.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) concluded an investigation on Monday into potential municipal corruption regarding the development.

"Investigators concluded there is no evidence to support the belief that the councillor was influenced to vote in favour of the project in 2017, as that councillor abstained from the vote and did not report any attempted offer of benefit in exchange for his vote," the city said in a media statement.

City council asked police to investigate the allegations last September, after Montpellier declared a conflict of interest.

"I declared a conflict in 2017, and this thing has just persisted and persisted," Montpellier told CBC News.

Montpellier added he continues to oppose the proposed hockey arena, casino and hotel development.

"I still will oppose spending hundreds of millions of dollars to develop a private property for one developer," he said, adding that only the arena portion of the project is confirmed.

But Ian Wood, the city's executive director of strategic initiatives, previously told council that Gateway Casinos, the casino operator attached to the project, remains committed to the KED.

"We are fully engaged with Gateway on a weekly basis and working through these issues," Wood said in January.

The development has been a divisive issue in council. While Montpellier and councillors like Mark Signoretti oppose the KED, council first approved the project in 2017.

A resolution passed on July 14 last year directed staff to proceed with work on the event centre "without further delay."