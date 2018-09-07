Gerry Lougheed says he always knew he did nothing wrong.

Even during the years he was under investigation for bribery in the lead up to the 2015 Sudbury provincial byelection, even when police officers came to his home to lay criminal charges and even when wondering about how his late parents would feel about the scandal, he knew he wasn't guilty.

"It was likely the worst part of my life. There were horrible things said about me," Lougheed told CBC in his first interview since the trial one year ago.

One year ago today, provincial politics were focused on Sudbury, as two key Liberals went on trial accused of bribing a candidate in the 2015 byelection. The charges were dismissed and now Gerry Lougheed of Sudbury is talking about what it was like and how it's changed his perspective on politics, the justice system and his own ego. He gave his first interview in the last year with Morning North host Markus Schwabe 10:52

After 10 days of testimony in the fall of 2017, the judge issued a directed verdict, basically stating that the Crown had no case and charges shouldn't have been laid in the first place.

"As you're sitting there, you're kind of wondering 'Hmm, that guy up at the front wearing that black robe has decided that those three and a half years that were very difficult on me, perhaps shouldn't have happened.'"

The well-known Sudbury businessman and philanthropist says he's reflected on the experience and wants to focus on lessons about the power of prayer, the gift of friendship and the need to confront your own shortcomings.

Gerry Lougheed Jr. faces a phalanx of reporters in Sudbury on his way to court on the first day of the byelection trial in September 2017. (Erik White/CBC)

"Nobody likes to face their frailties. My frailties: ego. My frailties: vanity. My frailties of somehow thinking that I had this great power that I could fix situations, that I could fix that nomination, that I could fix Andrew Olivier's situation," says Lougheed.

"I didn't have that power. I had none of that power."

Lougheed says being charged with a crime has also given him a different perspective on the justice system.

"You get to be finger printed, you get a mugshot, you get to see all those things you see on television and I got to tell you, you got to say 'Was that all worth it.'"

Lougheed was one of several people who questioned what the investigation and the trial were worth to the provincial taxpayers, after the charges were tossed out by the judge.

Vern Brewer and Rick Visca, crown prosecutors in the Sudbury byelection bribery trial, walk to court. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada )

The CBC filed freedom of information requests to try to find out the bill for the case, which some say was politically-motivated, and discovered that at least $355,000 tax dollars were spent.

The provincial government says there is no record of some of the expenses, including the cost of bringing a Toronto judge to Sudbury for several weeks.

But the CBC did learn that four Ontario Provincial Police detectives logged 5,531 hours on the case over two years for which they were paid $306,687.

They also filed travel expenses worth $9,131, while another $32,729 in travel costs were incurred by lawyers with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, which handled the case to avoid a conflict by provincial Crown attorneys.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada also provided the CBC with receipts for court transcription services totalling about $6,500.