In a rare move, Ontario law society launches proceedings against an assistant Crown attorney

An assistant Crown attorney will face Ontario's Law Society Tribunal in the new year to defend himself against allegations of discriminatory conduct and/or harassment against Indigenous accused persons.

Gerrit Verbeek was called to the bar in 1995 and practices law in the Timmins area.

The province's law society rarely launches disciplinary proceedings against assistant Crown attorneys.

The only time it ever happened was more than 20 years ago when Thunder Bay lawyer John Andrew Agnew Johnston was disbarred after being found guilty of sexual misconduct, according to the Law Society of Ontario (LSO).

The notice of application filed on Nov. 23 states that between November 2018 and January 2023, Verbeek engaged in discriminatory and/or harassment against Indigenous accused persons, failed to provide legal services to the standard of a competent lawyer, and failed to act honourably as a prosecutor.

It is unclear whether he is currently employed by the province's Ministry of the Attorney General.

Verbeek's lawyer, Amy Ohler, declined to comment on the allegations or the proceedings.

Ontario's Law Society Tribunal will fix the dates for next steps in Verbeek's case in a Proceedings Management Conference scheduled for Jan. 8.

If the hearing panel eventually makes a finding of professional misconduct, possible penalties range from a reprimand to a revocation of license, according to LSO spokesperson Jennifer Wing.

Nature of the allegations stand out to Ontario Bar Association spokesperson

Christiane Saad, chair of the Law Practice Management section of the Ontario Bar Association, says two aspects of the case stand out to her, the first being Verbeek's position as assistant Crown attorney, and the second being the nature of the allegations against him.

She says lawyers are trained to to be aware of their own biases when serving the public, and that this training is even more important when it comes to Indigenous people.

Saad points out that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission publishes calls to action specifically for lawyers, asking them to get cultural competency training including an understanding of the legacy of residential schools and the history of Crown-Indigenous relations.

"Considering that the that the lawyer involved in this in this matter is, you know, an assistant Crown attorney, I find it's really reflective of maybe a gap or a need to review these skills and ask are we adequately trained?" she said.

Saad added that while the details of the allegations are not yet public, the outcome of the proceeding will be an education opportunity for those working in the field.