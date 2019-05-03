Genevra House in Sudbury has had to get creative in helping its clients, since it hasn't seen a funding increase in many years.

The 32-bed women's shelter is operated by YWCA Sudbury.

Executive director, Marlene Gorman says a recent national report from Women's Shelters Canada reflects the concerns YWCA Sudbury is seeing locally.

Four-hundred shelters across the country were surveyed and the results show that most are seeing more clients through their doors, however very few have been provided with an increase in funding to help deal with the influx in numbers.

Genevra House is mostly funding through Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, although Gorman says they do get a grant from the United Way to help double up staff at the shelter in the evenings.

Due to recent government cuts to other ministries, Gorman says she not expected an increase this year, and is hopeful they'll at least keep the same level of funding, without being cut.

Marlene Gorman is the executive director of YWCA Sudbury, which operates the 32-bed women's shelter known as Genevra House in Sudbury. (Markus/Schwabe/CBC)

Because of this, YWCA Sudbury has had to come up with new ways to help its clients.

"We have a company that deals with the samples that go out in the mail. So they've sent us laundry pods, shampoo and cream rinse and deodorant. So that helps with some of the expenses in providing those items to women and children," she said.

A local group called Soup Sisters makes and delivers homemade soup every month, which Gorman says helps to keep down food costs for the shelter.

Shelter not alone in its struggles

YWCA Sudbury was one of the 400 shelters surveyed across the country by Women's Shelters Canada. Goman says she was anxious to see the final results.

"I see that we're not alone in our struggles, that many of the shelters across Canada are experiencing a lot of the same challenges that we're experiencing," she said.

"It just really speaks to the crisis that shelters are in, in providing a service that has an increased demand with no funding increase."

When a client arrives at Genevra House when it is already at full capacity, Gorman says they will take the woman in overnight and then try to find other alternatives in the morning. That could be going to stay a day or two with a friend or family member until space opens up or being transferred to another shelter in nearby Elliot Lake, Sturgeon Falls or North Bay.

Demand on staff

The lack of funding has taken its toll on employees at YWCA Sudbury, who have been working without a salary increase for a number of years. Gorman says they often lose good workers because of this.

"They're well trained and have such a broad experience, then they go off to places that are able to pay them the wage that they should be paid."

One top of lower pay, Gorman says workers at YWCA Sudbury are also asked to help clients who have complex needs or who are coming from cases of violence, which could be accompanied with trauma or substance use, severe mental health concerns, or physical health concerns.

Definitely, we are more than just a bed. - Marlene Gorman, executive director YWCA Sudbury Genevra House

"How we serve women has changed," she said.

Another local challenge is the geographical size of Greater Sudbury and the cost of transportation to get around the city.

"We do spend a lot of money on transportation," Gorman said, adding that if they're operational funding was increased they could allot money to help with that challenge.

Providing more than just a bed

Between April 2018 and March 2019, Genevra House helped 252 women and 93 children, with 21 re-admissions. Of those total clients, 100 identified as Indigenous and 87 as Francophone.

Clients stay on average two to three months, until safe and affordable housing can be found.

"Definitely we're more than just a bed," Gorman said.

Genevra House provides clients with shelter, clothing, food, counselling, and help to find safe, affordable housing.

The staff also help the woman navigate through the various systems of supports and services, like legal, health care, and/or housing, so she and her children can work to start a new life without violence.