Close to 100 people gathered in Sudbury on Wednesday to take part in a provincial protest against Premier Doug Ford.

The General Strike Against Ford protests took place in about two dozen Ontario communities. They were organized to protest cuts being made to programs across the province affecting health, education and other services.

One change that's not sitting well with rally participant Sean Staddon is a new program for children with autism. As of April 1, families now receive a yearly amount from the province to access therapy for their children. Critics have said the amount won't cover the cost of treatment.

Staddon has two children with autism.

"To put it into one word, I'd say chaos," he said, of what's happened in Ontario since the Progressive Conservatives took power. "It's cut after cut. [Doug Ford] is attacking the most vulnerable people in our community."

Staddon says if changes and cuts keep happening, people will keep protesting.

"I think it's going to be the longest three years of Doug Ford's life," he said.

"My child's disability is a lifetime, so, I've got a lot of time to stand up for their rights."

Sean Staddon is a father of two children with autism. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Max Lafontaine, who works at the City of Greater Sudbury and is also vice-president of CUPE 4705, attended the rally.

"It's important to come here and show Doug Ford that he does not represent the majority of the province," he said.

"It's good that we come out here and show that we are against all of his cuts."