Gélinas pushing for tougher oversight in LTC homes

NDP health critic and Nickel Belt MPP Frances Gélinas has presented a bill to improve oversight and provide protection and safety for vulnerable adults in Ontario.

Bill 253, the Support for Adults in Need of Assistance Act, would create a system where health professionals would report suspected neglect and abuse cases to public health. Currently, information is only passed on to police.

In the bill, Gélinas said a support team, with a wider scope of authority, would be assigned to each case to determine the proper course of action.

"They have to be part of the support plan. They're not just left to say, 'someone was abusing you, good luck to you,'" Gélinas said. "They are vulnerable adults, so there will be teams throughout the province who will put support plans in place to make sure it doesn't happen again."

The support team will also be given the power to enter homes or dwellings where abuse or neglect is suspected. It's something that nurses and health teams have been asking of Gélinas.

"Right now we have no rights of entry, we have no rights of investigation," she said. "Sometimes when the family says no, there's very little that can be done, although we all know full well the person needs help."

"The police side of things look after the offenders, but nobody is there to help the victim...and the bill is really focused on helping [them.]"

Gélinas , who has long advocated for the right of residents in long-term care homes, says the pandemic has given her extra motivation to address the issues seen by frontline workers.

Bill 253 was carried through First Reading on February 23.